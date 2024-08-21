6 Killed, 4 Wounded In Bamyan, Baghlan Accidents

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) BAMYAN CITY/PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Six people died and four others were in separate traffic accidents in central Bamyan and northern Baghlan provinces, officials said on Wednesday.

Bamyan spokesman Mohammad Khawani Rasa told Pajhwok Afghan News the accident took place when a truck veered off the road and overturned, killing two people in Zardigah area of Yakaw Lang No.1 district last night.

He said traffic police had launched an investigation into the accident and evacuated the dead bodies to hospital.

In Baghlan, the police headquarters told Pajhwok a collision between a corolla-type vehicle and a land cruiser left four people dead and four others injured in Shamali Salang Kajaki area of Khenjan district last night.

The accident occured due to technical problems, the source added.

