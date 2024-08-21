LAKE (LAK3) And Leeydi Men Partner To Build 5 Wells In Senegal's Kaolack Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jean-Hugues Gavarini, CEO of LAKE, along with one of the co-founders of Leeydi Men and local partners, inaugurated one of the funded wells

LAKE's team and Leeydi Men co-founder, Houmou Guiro, visiting one of the funded wells in Keur Thieneke village

Tree-planting initiative to enhance environmental sustainability

LAKE (LAK3) and Leeydi Men funded five wells in Senegal's Kaolack region, enhancing clean water access and supporting sustainability

- Laetitia Berthet, COO at LAKEGENEVA, SWITZERLAND , August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LAKE (LAK3), in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Leeydi Men , is proud to announce the successful completion of its first humanitarian mission to construct five wells in Senegal's Kaolack region. This initiative reflects LAKE's commitment to sustainable development and enhancing global clean water accessibility.Leeydi Men, a humanitarian organization founded in 2013, works to improve the living conditions of disadvantaged communities by providing sustainable clean water solutions, supporting education, and reforestation efforts. With 69 wells already built, these five additional wells funded by LAKE have further transformed lives by reducing waterborne diseases and saving time for women and children who previously traveled long distances to collect water.MISSION OVERVIEW:The mission focused on constructing five new wells in villages identified as critical need areas by local partners: Bambougar, Keur Lerane Coly, Keur Thieneke, Keur Andallah Wilane and Keur Mamaline.MISSION DETAILS:The LAKE team, including Jean-Hugues Gavarini (CEO), Laetitia Berthet (COO), and Jacques Chastenet (Sales & Partnerships Director), traveled to Senegal from June 18 to June 22, 2024. They worked closely with local partners to ensure the successful construction of the wells.The team visited both completed wells and a site where construction was just beginning. They actively participated in the digging process alongside local partners and villagers. This mission allowed LAKE to engage with the community, better understand their needs, and explore future assistance opportunities. The mission also included a tree-planting initiative to support the local ecosystem and highlight the link between water access and environmental sustainability.ENGAGING WITH THE LOCAL COMMUNITY:The interactions and conversations with the villagers allowed the team to gain a profound insight into local life before the well was installed, revealing stories and routines that highlighted the injustice of treating access to water-a basic right-as a privilege. The villagers expressed profound gratitude for the clean water, explaining how they now use it for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.Laetitia Berthet, COO of LAKE, remarked, "Being on the ground in Senegal was essential for us to witness the tangible impact of our work. The potential for the LAKE community to transform lives is immense. This mission is just the beginning of what we can achieve together as a collective.”TREE-PLANTING INITIATIVE:In addition to constructing wells, the team participated in tree planting activities, essential for maintaining the water cycle. Trees contribute to water vapor production, which supports rainfall and vegetation. Researchers estimate that up to 40% of the water vapor produced by trees can fall as rain, creating a virtuous cycle that promotes sustainable water resources.LAKE'S COMMITMENT AND VISION:LAKE is dedicated to transforming the global water economy through the innovative LAK3 token and blockchain technology. LAKE's mission is to democratize access to clean water, making it transparent, equitable, and efficient.A key component of LAKE's vision is facilitating impactful direct donations. The LAKE ecosystem features a "Donate Water" initiative that allows LAK3 token holders to contribute meaningfully by donating their tokens directly to verified charities and organizations focused on delivering clean water to underserved communities.Additionally, 30% of LAKE's portal profits are allocated to water charity initiatives such as water provision, infrastructure development, and investments in water treatment facilities. This initial mission in Senegal exemplifies this commitment. This approach ensures that every transaction within the LAKE ecosystem contributes to meaningful social impact.IMPACT AND FUTURE COMMITMENT:This mission underscores LAKE's objective to support clean water access globally, starting with Senegal. Leeydi Men will oversee the wells to ensure their long-term functionality and impact. LAKE and Leeydi Men are committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of those without access to clean water. This is just the beginning of what the LAKE community can achieve together.Learn more about LAKE's journey in Senegal by reading this article and watching the full documentary .ABOUT LAKE:LAKE is a RWA project leveraging blockchain technology to disrupt the current water economy. It is an innovative Web3 ecosystem that facilitates fair and decentralized access to water worldwide. This pioneering project aims to transform how we interact with water, from purchasing and selling to securing, donating, and even becoming shareholders in water sources. With a mission to connect billions to water sources through Web3, LAKE sparks transformative change in how we perceive and manage this increasingly scarce vital resource.Learn more about LAKE (LAK3) atMedia Contact

TRAILER OF LAKE'S FIRST HUMANITARIAN MISSION IN SENEGAL

