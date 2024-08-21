Iran's Parliament Approves Cabinet
8/21/2024 10:02:56 AM
TEHRAN, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The Iranian parliament approved on Wednesday all members of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian's Cabinet.
The members of parliament voted in a public session on all 19 ministers, among the approved were Abbas Araghchi as Foreign Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh as Defense Minister and Mohsen Paknejad as Oil Minister.
With the only woman minister Farzaneh Sadegh proposed, she was approved as the Roads and Urban Development Minister, while Esmaeil Khatib remained in his position as Minister of Intelligence. (end)
