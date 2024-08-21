Kuwait's Deputy FM Receives Outgoing French Amb.
Date
8/21/2024
KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Wednesday, the Ambassador of the French Republic, Claire Le Fleischer, on the occasion of the end of her term as her country's ambassador to the State of Kuwait. (end)
