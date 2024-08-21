عربي


Kuwait's Deputy FM Receives Outgoing French Amb.


8/21/2024 10:02:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received on Wednesday, the Ambassador of the French Republic, Claire Le Fleischer, on the occasion of the end of her term as her country's ambassador to the State of Kuwait. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

