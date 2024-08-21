(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Rise in and Robotics Across Industries Such as and Logistics, Where Precise Distance Measurement and Object Detection are Crucial, is Fueling Demand For Ultrasonic Sensor Market Pune, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrasonic Sensor Size & Growth Analysis: “The Ultrasonic Sensor Market size was valued at USD 5.96 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 13.17 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.21 % over the forecast period of 2024-2032 - Research by SNS Insider Report.” Ultrasonic sensors are becoming increasingly popular. The Ultrasonic sensors are on the verge of experiencing substantial expansion due to the rapidly growing Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) market. AMRs require navigation solutions that are safe, efficient, and cost-effective, capabilities that can be delivered by ultrasonic sensors. Their cost efficiency, low power usage, and compact size make them well-suited for a range of AMR uses. Moreover, their versatility and potential for growth in various industries, including medical applications like needle insertions, are highlighted. State-of-the-art driving technology relies on ultrasonic sensors. Ultrasonic sensors play a crucial role in fueling the expansion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These systems depend on accurate object detection for functions such as parking assistance and avoiding obstacles. With the move towards autonomous driving in the automotive sector, there is a growing need for durable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient sensors such as ultrasonic.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.96 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers

Ultrasonic sensors are the catalysts for innovation. Ultrasonic sensors are driving forward the progression of automotive technology.

Retro-reflective sensors are dominant in the ultrasonic sensor industry.

Retro-reflective sensors are the main players in the ultrasonic sensor industry, popular for their small size and adaptability. Commonly utilized in smartphones, industrial automation, and automotive industries, these sensors are crucial for tasks such as fingerprint scanners, object detection, and safety systems. Apple, Samsung, Omron, and Keyence are leading the way in developing and incorporating advanced technologies in different industries.

Open type ultrasonic sensors dominate the market.

The market dominance of open-type ultrasonic sensors reaches 58% in 2023 due to their extensive use in residential settings. These sensors play a crucial role in today's households, providing energy to devices such as motion sensors, auto doors, and vacuum cleaners. The rise in popularity of smart homes and the increase in consumer spending on home automation are driving the growing demand for open-type ultrasonic sensors.

Ultrasonic Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Type



Retro-reflective Sensor

Through-beam Sensor Others

By Structure Type



Open-type Ultrasonic Sensor Closed-type Ultrasonic Sensor

By Application



Level Measurement

Obstacle Detection

Distance Measurement Others

By Industry Vertical



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense Others

The Ultrasonic Sensor Market is dominated by the Asia Pacific Region

Asia Pacific holds the majority in the ultrasonic sensor market, capturing 36% of the global market share in 2023.. This supremacy is driven by quick technological progress and the growing manufacturing industry in the region, especially in China and India. Initiatives such as China's "Made in China 2025" and India's "Make in India" are increasing the need for advanced components like ultrasonic sensors. Moreover, market growth in the region is being driven by the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as innovations from local companies.

Market growth is driven by North America.

In 2023, North America leads the ultrasonic sensor market in growth rate, holding a 26% share worldwide. The United States plays a vital role, with high demand from automotive, healthcare, and oil & gas industries. The growing use of ultrasonic sensors in advanced vehicle systems and the increasing adoption of automation and IoT technologies in various industries are driving market growth.

Recent Development for ultrasonic Sensor Market



Siemens acquired Heliox in August 2023 to boost its e-truck and e-bus fast charging solutions,

Honeywell launched a smart sensor in June 2023 to enhance combustion system performance

Murata introduced a new ultrasonic sensor for automotive applications in June 2023

Rockwell Automation acquired Knowledge Lens in March 2023 to enhance data-driven insights for manufacturers, In January 2023, Honeywell extended its collaboration with Nexcer to create sensor-driven safety solutions for electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways for Ultrasonic Sensor Market



Determine possible market segments and geographic locations by considering growth potential and competitive strength.

Obtain understanding of upcoming trends and technologies in order to create inventive ultrasonic sensor products.

Comprehend the strengths and weaknesses of important players in order to create successful competitive strategies. Base your investment choices on the market's size, its potential for growth, and trends within the industry.

