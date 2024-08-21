Oldest person worldwide passes away at 117 in Spain

(MENAFN) Maria Branyas, who held the title of the world's oldest person, passed away on Monday at the remarkable age of 117, according to reports released on Tuesday. Born on March 4, 1907, in San Francisco, California, Branyas moved to Spain with her family in 1915 when she was just eight years old. Her long and storied life earned her the distinction of being the oldest living person since January 17, 2023, following the death of Lucile Randon, a French supercentenarian who had held the title until her passing at 118 years old.



Supercentenarians are individuals who reach the extraordinary age of 110 or older. The Gerontology Research Group (GRG), which oversees the Guinness World Records list of the oldest people, confirmed the accuracy of Branyas' age and status. In July of this year, Branyas was recognized as the eighth longest-lived person in recorded history, according to data from the GRG.



Branyas' lifespan covered an array of significant historical events, including her survival of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the age of 113, she contracted the virus in April 2020 and managed to recover, becoming one of the oldest known survivors of COVID-19 at that time. Her resilience and longevity made her a symbol of endurance and strength.



Prior to her international recognition, Branyas had been acknowledged as Spain’s oldest living person starting December 22, 2019. Following her passing, the Gerontology Research Group and Guinness World Records are expected to soon announce the next individual to claim the title of the world’s oldest person.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108585219