Further Named To The Inc. 5000 List Of America’S Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company ranked on the list for the seventh consecutive year, which comes on the heels of its recent brand transformation that continues harnessing actionable data to deliver business impact

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , a leading data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping companies turn raw data into the right decisions, announced it has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America . Formerly known as Search Discovery, the company has been recognized on the list for the seventh consecutive year, demonstrating its tremendous growth.

McKinsey research shows that data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to acquire customers, six times as likely to retain customers, and 19 times as likely to be profitable. Serving much of the Fortune 500, Further enables businesses to unlock the full potential of their raw data to create actionable business decisions that drive growth and improve efficiency. The company provides solutions for clients in a variety of industries including healthcare, financial services, higher education, high-tech, and B2C companies.

“It's been a transformative year for Further, and we're honored to be recognized for our growth and customer success,” said President Mike Gustafson .“Gaining actionable insights is vital for any industry, and the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. At Further, we strive to continuously grow and expand our capabilities to ensure our customers have the ability to find new business opportunities, make smart decisions, and drive business impact.”

In the first half of 2024, Further received two Google industry program recognitions - Google Cloud Data Analytics Specialization and Google BQML Certification - highlighting the company's deep understanding and proficiency in leveraging such tools to harness meaningful data insights that create impactful strategies and further digital transformation. The company also acquired Pandata , a renowned company specializing in AI design and development. With this acquisition, Further has strengthened its commitment to utilizing data to meet business goals, also delivering privacy-first AI solutions that address growing concerns around security.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Further

Further is a data, cloud, and AI company focused on helping you turn raw data into the right decisions. We help you harness untapped potential, drive robust growth, and achieve unparalleled performance efficiency. Many companies are still playing a guessing game when it comes to critical business decisions. It's time to own the unknown. Only Further brings the practical strategy, flexibility, and focus you need to do that. That's why many of the world's leading brands, including GameStop, Red Hat, Novartis, and Robert Half, rely on us. And it's how we've earned a client retention rate of over 90%. Further. Own The Unknown.TM

