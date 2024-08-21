EU Champions Local Chip Production With Major Investment In Germany

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union has approved a significant boost to build a in Dresden, Germany.



This plant is a partnership between Taiwan's TSMC and European companies Robert Bosch, Infineon , and NXP, each owning a 10% stake. The project's cost stands at €10 billion, with €5 billion funded by the EU under its Chips Act.



This act supports Europe's quest to develop its own chip-making capacity. This is crucial for industries like automotive, which suffered during the global chip shortage highlighted by the pandemic.



Set in Germany's "Silicon Saxony," the Dresden facility aims to stabilize Europe's semiconductor supply, which is crucial for industries dependent on these technologies.



It plans to start operations in 2027, focusing on technologies essential for European industries, especially automotive.







EU and German leaders view this project as a key to Europe's technological independence. It promises economic resilience by securing a local chip supply chain, essential for continuity in crucial sectors and overall national security.



This investment mirrors global movements where nations are striving to localize chip production to safeguard against global supply chain disruptions.



The Dresden plant will function as an open foundry, providing access to its facilities for various European entities. This will enhance the technological base and economic security of the region.



The Dresden semiconductor plant represents more than just an industrial project; it's a strategic pivot to ensure Europe's sovereignty in technology and economic stability.



By reducing dependence on external chip suppliers, Europe is positioning itself as a resilient force in the global semiconductor industry. This strategy also enhances its competitiveness on the global stage.

MENAFN21082024007421016031ID1108585015