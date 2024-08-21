Unveiling Hezbollah’S Shadow Economy In Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's have deepened their probe into Hezbollah, unveiling a complex laundering operation.



Dubbed "Operation Trapiche," the investigation identified Brazilian recruits planning on local Jewish communities. The focus is on the financing of these plans, particularly through cryptocurrencies.



In June 2023, Israel seized about $1.7 million in linked to Hezbollah, emphasizing the group's global reach.



Brazilian authorities discovered the money laundering occurred through tobacco shops in Belo Horizonte, owned under the name of Mohamad Khir Abdulmajid's wife.



Abdulmajid, a key suspect with Lebanese roots, is currently on Interpol's red notice alongside Haissam Houssim Diab.







Further investigations revealed bank accounts and businesses falsely registered under immigrants' names.



They used these to launder proceeds from illegal electronic cigarette sales, particularly from Paraguay. The money supposedly funded recruits' trips to Lebanon for training with Hezbollah.



Additionally, in September of the previous year, Brazil unearthed a criminal network called "Operation Colossus." This network, operating from Dubai, laundered billions through cryptocurrencies, serving drug traffickers and now terrorists.

Criminal and Terrorist Financing

This blend of criminal and terrorist financing highlights the misuse of cryptocurrencies in laundering drug money across Latin America.



Moreover, Mahdy Akil Helbawi, a Lebanese with Colombian nationality, was arrested in Colombia. Known as "Jonathan" or "El Jefe," Helbawi was implicated by the FBI in various crimes, including money laundering through his coal export business.



The U.S. Treasury has linked him and his relatives financially to Hezbollah, underscoring the extensive family connections in the region.



The Akil Rada family, active in Hezbollah 's external operations, has utilized commercial enterprises throughout Latin America as fronts for their illegal activities.



This intricate connection between legitimate business operations and terrorist financing complicates efforts to dismantle these networks.



This ongoing investigation underscores both the regional security threat and the innovative, concerning methods terrorists use to fund their activities. It demands a global response to combat these sophisticated financial operations.

