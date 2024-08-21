Hair Turning Grey? Try THESE 8 Effective Home Remedies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nowadays, even high schoolers are experiencing grey hair. There are several natural ways to darken your hair. These methods not only help darken your hair but also make it healthy and strong. What are they?

Home remedies, which can be prepared at home, can darken hair.

Amla helps keep hair dark. Combine amla with coconut oil and massage it into the roots. Leave it on overnight and wash it out in the morning for best results.

Ingredients in curry leaves give natural colour to hair. Boil curry leaves in coconut oil and let it cool. Apply the oil to your hair and massage it in. Wash it off after a while.





Onion juice helps address grey hair. Grate the onion and extract the juice. Apply the juice to your hair roots and wash it off after 30-45 minutes using shampoo.

Henna and coffee paste can also help darken hair. Add coffee to the henna, mix it with water to form a paste, and apply it to your hair. Wash it off after 2-3 hours.

Mix black sesame seeds and flax seeds, grind them into a powder, and make a paste. Apply it to your hair roots and wash it off. This helps darken the hair and keep it strong.

Tea water can also help darken hair. Boil tea in water, let it cool, then apply it to your hair. Wash off with shampoo after 30 minutes. It provides a natural colour to the hair.

Make a paste of curry leaves and mix in yoghurt. Apply this mixture to your hair, leave it on for 30-40 minutes, then wash it off. This darkens the hair and adds shine.

Boil potato peels and apply the water to your hair. This will gradually darken your hair and provide a natural colour.