Haryana: EC Stops Result Announcement Of Ongoing Recruitments Till...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday halted the announcement of results for the ongoing recruitments in Haryana till assembly poll process is over.

The Commission took cognizance of the complaint received from MP Jairam Ramesh, regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the process of recruitment against 5,600 vacancies for the post of Constable in the Haryana Police, 76 posts of TGT and PTI by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and recruitment for various posts by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

| Assembly elections date announcement: Poll schedule for J-K, Haryana out

Subsequently, the Commission sought detailed report from the State government and after ascertaining the facts and in view of the existing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) instructions, the Commission found no violation of MCC in the ongoing recruitment process by HSSC and HPSC.

In a letter to Jairam Ramesh, the EC said that the matter has been examined in light of the Comrnission's existing instructions relating to Model Code of Conduct and the reports received from the State Government.





| Here's why EC won't hold Maharashtra Assembly Elections with Haryana, J-K

“It is amply clear that the selection process was initiated and necessary communications were sent by State Government to concerned statutory authorities much before date of enforcement of MCC. Statutory authorities have also started process including advertisement before enforcement of MCC.”

The EC said that further, as per the Commission's instructions dated 02.01.2024, there is no bar for continuing the regular recruitment process by the IJPSC, State Pubtic Service Commissions or the Staff Selection Comrnission or any other statutory authority. Therefore, there is no violation of Commission's instructions on Model Code of Conduct."





| Assembly Elections full schedule: Haryana, J-K polls results on Oct 4 - A guide

However, in order to maintain the level playing field and to ensure that no undue advantage is accrued to anyone, EC stated,“The Commission has directed the State Government not to declare the results of these recruitments till completion of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Haryana.”

Last week, the Election Commission announced that polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4. With the announcement of polls, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.