Corporate Sponsors Needed To Support Hampshire Charity

(MENAFN- Pressat) As Hampshire's population ages, Age Concern Hampshire has witnessed a notable increase in the demand for essential services. To meet this rising need, Age Concern Hampshire is actively seeking partnerships with local businesses to strengthen its initiatives. Support from businesses can greatly contribute to delivering crucial services that improve the quality of life for older residents throughout Hampshire.

Corporate support for Age Concern Hampshire is flexible and may consist of contributions for specific projects or operational costs, equipment donations to improve service delivery, and employee volunteer engagement in activities such as wellbeing support, gardening, or maintenance tasks. The organisation tailor support packages to suit corporates preferences as much as possible.

These diverse opportunities, allow businesses to make a meaningful impact on the lives of older people in Hampshire, reinforcing their commitment to corporate social responsibility while supporting essential community services.

Recently, Age Concern Hampshire was delighted to receive assistance from the team at Coop Funeralcare in Park Gate, who volunteered at the Lockwood Care and Wellbeing Centre to help with gardening and garden furniture restoration, greatly benefiting the centre's clients. Additionally, the DEOS group have supported the charity with IT hardware which helped operational efficiency especially during COVID. This support is invaluable to the charity's efforts, and contributions are welcomed through various channels.

"Age Concern Hampshire plays a vital role in our community by ensuring older individuals receive the care and support they need," said Brogan Rehill, Head of Fundraising at Age Concern Hampshire. "With the population of older adults growing steadily, our services are more crucial than ever. We invite local businesses to join us in making a difference."

If your business would like to support Age Concern Hampshire, there are various ways you can contribute to enhancing the lives of older individuals in our community. Get involved today and help us continue our important work of providing essential services and support. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...

