(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil has halted the privatization of Ceagesp.



This decision reverses former President Jair Bolsonaro's initiative to privatize this crucial São Paulo whole sale hub.



Employing 615 workers and supporting 7,200 traders, Ceagesp is central to the national food distribution network.



It has been the largest warehouse in Latin America for 51 years, confirming its mission of placing food on tables in São Paulo table and 1,500 other Brazilian municipalities.



The decision to keep Ceagesp state-controlled follows a broader policy favoring public management over privatization.



This approach aims to protect jobs and ensure supply chain stability. Moreover, it keeps essential infrastructure under national control.







Additionally, Lula's administration has canceled privatization plans for other public enterprises, including the Minas Gerais Supply Center.



This marks a substantial shift from Bolsonaro's privatization agenda, emphasizing renewed government oversight in critical sectors.



Previously, administrations advocated privatizing Ceagesp to enhance efficiency and attract private investments.



They argued that private management could streamline operations and mitigate financial losses from 2016 to 2019.



Proponents believed that leveraging private sector capabilities could rejuvenate Ceagesp, benefiting the broader supply chain and market sectors.



However, the current decision prioritizes state control over essential services, particularly in sectors crucial for food security and supply chain stability.



This strategy suggests a preference for strengthening public sector management to avoid risks associated with privatization, where profit motives might compromise public welfare.



This ongoing debate highlights the delicate balance between public management and private sector efficiency, especially in areas vital for economic and social stability such as food distribution and security.

