Beagle To Shih Tzu-7 Longest-Living Dog Breeds

8/21/2024 6:21:14 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Certain dog breeds are recognised for their longevity, frequently lasting into their teens or even beyond. If you're seeking for a canine companion with a longer lifetime, here are seven of the long-living dog breeds.

Here are seven of the longest-living dog breeds.


Medium-sized beagles are sociable and sniffy. They usually survive 12–15 years. Beagles are healthy but can become obese, reducing their lifetime.


Chihuahuas live long. Some live into their early 20s, but most live 14–18 years. Their small stature and good health make them wonderful long-term companions.


They are called wiener dogs for their long bodies and live long. Many live 12–16 years, while others live longer. Dachshunds are healthy but may have back issues due to their size.


They are smart, elegant, and long-lived. They survive 14–18 years. Although little, Toy Poodles are healthy and avoid many health difficulties plaguing larger dogs.

Jack Russell Terrier

Small, active Jack Russell Terriers are adventurous and high-spirited. The typical Jack Russell lifetime is 13–16 years, however many live longer.


Shih Tzus are little, friendly dogs with long, flowing coats. They live 10–18 years, frequently reaching late teens.

Maltese

Maltese are petite, white, fluffy dogs with exquisite appearances and long lifespans. Maltese dogs live 12–15 years, sometimes 18 years.

AsiaNet News

