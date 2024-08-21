UAE: Police Announce Security Exercise In Abu Dhabi No Photography Allowed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 10:29 AM

Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 10:31 AM

The Abu Dhabi announced a security exercise in the capital on Wednesday evening.

The exercise will be conducted in the city of Al Wathba to measure readiness and response measures. It will take place during the evening.

Residents have been advised not to take any photographs or approach the area for the sake of public safety.

