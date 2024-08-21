Heineken® Silver and Heineken® Original Now Available in Karnataka

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, India – August 20, 2024 – United Breweries Limited (UBL), the country's largest beer manufacturer, part of the HEINEKEN Company, announced the availability of Heineken® Silver in Karnataka along with Heineken® Original which will also be available from this month. The availability of the two iconic beer variants across bars and retail stores mark a significant milestone in Heineken’s ongoing expansion in India, aligned with company’s focus towards enhancing consumer experience through premiumization. The company also announced that the Heineken® brand will now be brewed locally in Mysuru, Karnataka, aligned to the global Heineken® standards of quality.



In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in consumer preferences towards international premium mild beers, driven by a growing desire for unique and high-quality beer experiences. Heineken® with its unmatched global reputation and commitment to quality, is perfectly positioned to meet this demand in Karnataka, for consumers who appreciate a crisp and refreshing lager with a smooth finish.



Vivek Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, United Breweries Limited, said, “As India plays a key role within the HEINEKEN Company’s growth strategy, we take pride to share that the Heineken® brand will now be brewed locally in Karnataka at the Nanjangud Brewery in Mysuru. We are proud of our roots in Karnataka and our investments in the state further strengthens our supply chain capabilities, ensuring we continue to foster growth to the local economy and nurture the local communities.



Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, "Karnataka is a pivotal market for us and the consumers have a growing desire for unique and high-quality beverages. With the availability of Heineken® Silver and Heineken® Original in the market, we are committed to delivering exceptional beer experiences that resonate with the sophisticated tastes of our consumers. The availability of these two premium beer variants also reflects our dedication to bringing the best of our global portfolio to this vibrant state.”



Heineken® beer is brewed with only 3 natural ingredients: 100% pure imported malt, water and hops. As for every Heineken® across the world, it is consistently brewed with the special A-yeast, discovered in the 19th century, that gives Heineken® its slightly fruity, characteristic refreshing and balanced taste. Heineken® beer is fermented using horizontal brewing that provides the exact right pressure for the A-yeast, and brewed for a longer time to create the perfect taste. The process ensures that the beer stay true to Heineken's passion for quality and commitment to premium ingredients. Heineken® Silver offers consumers a surprisingly smooth, easy-to-drink lager with a crisp, subtle finish, while Heineken® Original has a unique balanced taste rich in fruity notes. Both variants have already garnered immense appreciation in our global markets.

The Heineken® brand was brewed for the first time in 1873 in Amsterdam in The Netherlands. Over a period of 150 years, the Heineken beer was crafted to perfection, brewed with world class brewing process and the highest quality level ingredients. Heineken® has brought together millions of people together in 190+ countries across the world.



Both the iconic beer variants will be available in leading retail outlets and pubs across Karnataka from this month. Heineken 0.0, the non-alcoholic variant, is also available, offering a refreshing alternative for those who wish to enjoy the taste of Heineken® without alcohol.







