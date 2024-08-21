Global Markets For 3D Printing: Market Revenue Data For 2023, Estimates For 2024, Forecasts For 2025-2026 And Projected Cagrs Through 2029

The global for 3D printing is forecast to grow from $18 billion in 2024 to $29.4 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

As the penetration of 3D printers increases along with investments in machines and materials, companies are leveraging this to bring about changes in industries such as healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automotive. For example, in-house 3D printing allows medical device developers to reduce costs and time to market, enabling agile product development and novel final-use parts.

The 3D printing market is growing significantly, driven by technological advances, by increasing demand for personalized medical solutions, and by the adoption of innovative manufacturing methods across various sectors.

Technological Advances and Applications

3D printing is a cornerstone of Industry 4.0, encompassing digital transformation and advanced manufacturing. It enables on-demand, customized production with reduced waste and increased efficiency, aligning with the smart factory concept. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-powered predictive maintenance in additive manufacturing optimizes resource utilization and reduces waste, particularly in metal 3D printing processes. These combined advances drive significant transformation in the 3D printing market, creating new possibilities in various industries such as healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automotive.

Technological advances in 3D printing rapidly expand its capabilities and applications across various industries. The development of new industrial-grade materials, including high-performance thermoplastics, advanced metal alloys, and specialized photopolymers, has produced more durable and functional end-use parts. This has facilitated the transition of 3D printing from primary prototyping to viable manufacturing for aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries.

The applications of 3D printing continue to diversify, with significant developments in healthcare, aerospace, and construction. In healthcare, 3D printing is used to create personalized medical devices and surgical models, and it might have the potential for printing organs and tissues. The aerospace industry is leveraging additive manufacturing to produce complex, lightweight components that enhance aircraft performance and fuel efficiency. In construction, 3D printing is revolutionizing house building, offering faster construction times, reduced waste, and the potential for more affordable housing solutions. Emerging applications such as underwater 3D printing for marine construction and repair and microfluidic 3D printing for creating miniaturized devices further demonstrate the technology's versatility and the potential for innovation across sectors.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the global 3D printing market and analyzes market trends. It includes an updated review of the 3D printing market's product segments, technology, applications, printer types, and end-use industry segments. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2024 through 2029.

The report analyzes the global market revenue ($ millions) with regard to product segments, technology, applications, printer types, end-use industries, and geographic report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.

The Report Includes



70 data tables and 68 additional tables

An analysis of the current and future global markets for 3D printing

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2026, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecasts for the global 3D printing market, with market share analysis by product segments, printer type, technology, application, end-use industry and region

Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices of leading companies, their ESG scores, and consumer attitudes

Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading companies, including 3D Systems Corp., EOS, Stratasys Ltd., Materialise and Desktop Metal Inc.



