TDC NET Holding Financial Report First Half 2024
8/21/2024 3:16:14 AM
TDC NET Holding Semi-Annual Results Report 2024
TDC NET Holding has released the results of the first half year of 2024. The report highlights the TDC NET Holding accomplishments and financial performance during this period, showcasing our dedication to empower green digital connections.
For investor enquiries:
Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, phone: +45 21 29 89 91
e-mail: ...
Press contact:
Lasse Bjerre Sørensen, phone: +45 29 29 23 33
e-mail: ...
