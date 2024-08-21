Beijing Opposes EU's Proposal On Investigations Into Chinese Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- China's of Commerce expressed strong opposition to the European Commission's proposed decision concerning its ongoing investigation aimed at combating subsidies on Chinese electric vehicles.

The ministry stated on Tuesday that China would take all necessary measures to defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, claiming that it violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules.

The European proposal included the imposition of tariffs of 17 percent on BYD, 19.3 percent on Geely, 36.3 percent on SAIC, and 21.3 percent on other cooperating Chinese companies.

The European Commission launched this investigation on October 4, 2023, and reached a preliminary decision on July 4 to impose temporary countervailing duties ranging from 17.4 percent to 37.6 percent on Chinese electric vehicles and the final decision on the investigation is expected before November 4.

The Ministry further noted that the EU's restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles would destabilize global automotive manufacturing and supply chains, harm the interests of EU consumers, and undermine European efforts toward a green transition to combat climate change. (end)

