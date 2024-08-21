Five Killed, 20 Injured By Israeli Occupation Raids On East, South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- Five people were killed and 20 others were injured, including children early Wednesday by Israeli air strikes targeting south and east Lebanon, National News Agency (NNA) said Wednesday.

Israeli occupation drones and warplanes conducted three raids targeting (Beqaa) killing one person and injuring 20 more, eight of which were children, the Agency added.

Since last October, Lebanon has witnessed a continuous daily military escalation in the southern region and on borders with Palestinian-occupied











