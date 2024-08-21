Navigating Indonesia's Digital Terrain: KOMINFO At The Centre Of Major Activities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Indonesia's tech sector is booming with a focus on cybersecurity. KOMINFO & UNESCO are leading AI regulation & digital infrastructure. Don't miss IndoSec 2024!

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indonesia is geared up to reach the pinnacle of a massive digital uplift and the sector in general has opened gates for inculcating the best of innovations. Goes without saying that few industries in particular have received a direct boost owing to the above development. For instance, cybersecurity in Indonesia has suddenly surfaced as one of the fastest growing industries and the dire need for a constant vigilance for its growing digital infrastructure landscape has further expedited its growth.While the archipelago is quite inclined towards adopting a series of next-gen technologies, its Ministry of Finance has gone to extent of forecasting that the nation's economy could gain as much as $2.8 trillion by 2040 just via tech adoption. Amidst this whole gamut of advancements, its Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (KOMINFO ) has been using every muscle to take Indonesia's growth trajectory to new heights.Just recently, KOMINFO joined hands with UNESCO to launch the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) to align the country's development in Artificial Intelligence with global ethical standards. Meanwhile, the preparation of regulations concerning the governance of AI technology is already underway, where a wide array of aspects will be given key focus. The Ministry's formulation of regulations even covers Information and Electronic Transactions Law and Personal Data Protection Law.Furthermore, to support Indonesia's cybersecurity posture which is extremely vital for the country's digital growth, KOMINFO together with BSSN, has confirmed its participation as the“Official Supporting Partner” for Indonesia's most reputed cybersecurity event, IndoSec.KOMINFO will be seen playing an active role in getting the best participation for the event and aiding in its program development. Scheduled for 24 – 25 September 2024 at the Jakarta Convention Center, IndoSec 2024 will gather over 2000 cybersecurity experts including the Heads of Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics, Cyber Law & other key profiles from the leading public and private enterprises across Indonesia to discuss the prevailing state of developments concerning the country's cybersecurity realm.Just few months back, the Ministry also announced that it'll continue to supervise and monitor satellite telecommunication provider services where it highlighted the must-dos for the providers. The telecommunications service providers are also expected to guarantee personal data protection while complying with Law 36 of 1999 concerning Telecommunications.In pursuit of getting the best digital advancements for the country, KOMINFO is aiming a 30-fold faster internet for Indonesia by 2045. Its Minister Budi Arie Setiadi is eyeing 765 Mbps of internet speed for the archipelago by the year 2045 that will mark Indonesia's 100th year of independence.The Minister has also stressed that the Indonesian government is relentlessly working towards building networks to realize the vision of Digital Indonesia 2045.Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Lead...+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

