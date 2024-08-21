Qatar Participates In Dialogue Workshop On Urban Search And Rescue In China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The State of Qatar is participating in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue on Urban Search and Rescue, being held in Beijing, China, until August 24, 2024. Qatar's delegation is led by Assistant Secretary of the Civil Defense Council, Lt. Col. Mubarak Abdullah Al Muhannadi along with several officers from the of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).

The workshop aims to enhance skills and capabilities, coordinate international efforts in urban search and rescue, and foster constructive cooperation in disaster management and risk reduction. It also emphasises the importance of logistical support, knowledge sharing, and exchanging best practices among participants.

The workshop includes presentations and visits to several training facilities in the People's Republic of China.