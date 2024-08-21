Technical Testing Underway For COP29: Ensuring Seamless ICT Infrastructure In Baku
Nazrin Abdul
Preparation for the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change
(UNFCCC), set to take place in Baku this November, is advancing
across multiple fronts, Azernews reports.
According to the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the
technical testing phase has commenced to guarantee the smooth
operation of information and communication technologies (ICT)
systems during the event, adhering to UNFCCC protocols and
standards.
This testing phase, known as the Proof of Concept (PoC), began
on August 19 at the Baku Stadium, the event's venue. The initial
day saw representatives from the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company
and the UNFCCC inspecting existing systems within the venue's
infrastructure. They toured two database centers as well as
aggregation and communication rooms.
Over the course of three weeks, the PoC phase will rigorously
assess the security, functionality, and effectiveness of the
network and services designated for the climate conference. This
includes evaluating ICT and wireless network security, simulating
the accreditation process, and conducting cybersecurity tests.
These evaluations are critical for identifying potential risks and
ensuring that technical preparations address any issues that may
arise during the event.
The PoC phase, running until September 8, will also involve
relevant staff from partner and contractor companies responsible
for operations at the venue. Upon completion, the PoC will confirm
the readiness and operational status of the ICT infrastructure for
COP29.
