369 Local Districts Political Parties Running For Parliamentary Elections, IEC Says

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Independent Commission (IEC) on Tuesday said the number of parties' members in the local districts who are running for the upcoming Parliamentary elections next month was 369.

The IEC also stated that the total number of candidates running in the 18 electoral districts is 945.

Meanwhile, the number of candidates running for the general constituency was 686.

The Parliamentary elections are slated to take place on September 10.



The IEC had recently announced that the number of youths under 35 running for the general constituency was 110 males and 50 females, while the number of individuals running for the Christian seats was 32 and seven individuals registered to run for the Circassian and Chechen seats.

Candidates wishing to run for elections have until August 28 to withdraw their candidacy, according to the IEC.

Earlier in the month, the IEC said in a press statement the final number of eligible voters for the upcoming Parliamentary elections was 5,115,219, including 2,689,926

females, which represent 52.5 per cent of the total voters.

The statement added that the number of eligible voters who will cast their ballots for the first time was 590,794.

Meanwhile, the number of eligible voters who are under 25 years old was 1,119,832, while the number of voters who are under 35 was 2,323,478, according to the IEC statement.

The IEC also stated that voters can check their ballot polling stations, location, and the number of the polling box by visiting the website or by contacting the hotline number 117100 or via free text messages at the number 94455.