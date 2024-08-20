Stanley F. Cwiklinski: Deep-Sea Diver, Olympic Champion, War Hero & Environmentalist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stanley F. CwiklinskiLOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stanley Francis CWIKLINSKI is set to self-publish his legacy memoir, My Lifelong Jottings During Peace and War. The book navigates the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of his adrenaline-filled life on the fast lane. It's an incredibly satisfying story of a young dreamer who discovered at an early age the power of resilience in whatever course destiny undertakes. Driven by the desire to excel at an early age, the young, 20-year-old Stan Cwiklinski competed in the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, winning an Olympic Gold Medal as the #3 Oar/Seat of the USA/Vesper Boat Club Eight-oared Rowing Crew.The young Olympian's love for service and servitude guided him through his midlife as a war hero and deep-sea diver. He was awarded the Navy Bronze Star Medal with Combat“V” for Valor as the Skipper of a NASTY Class Patrol Boat in the Vietnam War, circa all of 1969. The atrocities he witnessed in the war jolted the balance of his beautiful mind; the horrific experiences of war took a severe toll on his mental state, culminating in PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder [Shellshock]). The terrible illness couldn't sever his bond with the adventures; he knew the best cure for him was to take up new challenges. He rediscovered himself in the depths of the seas. He participated as a diver in the Deepest Saturation Open-Ocean Dive ever for the U.S. Navy of 1,800 feet of seawater in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City Beach, FL, 15 miles offshore and staged from a large dive support ship. The total dive time was 27 days, including decompression stop times. His next frontier was to combat water pollution. As the Oil Spill Containment and Cleanup Manager-Specialist for the grounding and puncturing of the Super Tanker SS EXXON VALDEZ, he employed over 100 oil skimmers of all types and sizes, boats, floatplanes, helicopters, and several hundred personnel. Stan successfully directed the crude oil skimming and mucking up operations of this monumental man-made disaster for six months in and around the Kenai Peninsula and from Valdez to Kodiak Island in 1989.“It is rare to find a world-class star, an Olympic gold medal winner who is also a great storyteller, and rarer to find one who has led a life of accomplishment and adventure worth writing about. Stan Cwiklinski is such an author. He recounts a life of true adventure, first in the world of championship rowing, then as a naval leader in the wartime US Navy, then as a deep-sea explorer, coach, and mentor. He has written a real page-turner in spare, direct prose.”John Lehman - President Reagan's Secretary of the Navy. His latest book is OCEANS VENTURED; WINNING THE COLD WAR AT SEA.The book is available on all the major platforms, including Author's website, Amazon , and Barnes and Noble, and lulu.Amazon:Lulu:

