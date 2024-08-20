Everlight Solar Ranks No. 1797 On The Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VERONA, Wis., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar is proud to announce its recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For the second consecutive year, it secured a prestigious position on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Ranked No. 1797. This achievement highlights the company's impressive commitment to transforming the solar landscape.

The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the innovation, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit driving America's most dynamic businesses. Companies featured on this list are ranked according to their revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, a period marked by significant challenges and opportunities. Everlight Solar's inclusion in this elite group reflects the dedication of its team, the trust of its customers, and the company's relentless pursuit of making sustainable energy more accessible to all.

Since its founding, Everlight Solar has been on a mission to redefine the solar experience for homeowners, making it more accessible and affordable. The company has streamlined the solar process to ensure a seamless, stress-free experience, overseeing every aspect of the journey-from the initial consultation to installation and beyond. This customer-first approach, combined with a strong commitment to quality and innovation, has driven Everlight Solar's remarkable growth and positioned it as a leader in the solar industry.

This recognition on the Inc. 5000 list represents more than just a ranking; it is a testament to the passion and hard work of the entire Everlight Solar team. The company has built a culture that fosters collaboration, innovation, and excellence, and this milestone proves this approach's success. This is a significant achievement for Everlight Solar and a motivator to continue pushing boundaries and reaching new heights.

Looking ahead, Everlight Solar is focused on the opportunities that lie on the horizon. The company views its growth on the Inc. 5000 list as just the beginning. It remains dedicated to expanding its services, enhancing the customer experience, and leading the charge toward a more sustainable future.

Everlight Solar extends its heartfelt thanks to its customers, partners, and staff members for being part of this journey. Together, they are making a lasting impact on the world.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit .

