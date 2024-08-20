'Malaysia Will Not...': What PM Anwar Ibrahim Said On Extradition Of Zakir Naik

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim, who is on an official visit to India to ink key pacts, said his country would not 'condone' if the evidence is presented in the case related to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik.

"If evidence is submitted in favour of Zakir Naik....we will not condone terrorism," the PM said on Tuesday in response to a question about Naik's extradition.

Zakir Naik has been accused of preaching Islamic extremism and spreading hate in India. He skipped the country and landed in Malaysia in 2016.

Answering a question by reporters, Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said his country was open to any ideas, and if evidence was submitted against Zakir Nai k, it would not condone terrorism.

“But one has to produce a compelling case to support,” PM Ibrahim added while answering questions related to India's long-pending request to extradite Zakir Naik.

Zakir Naik is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016.

Malaysia has stated that it will not deport the Islamic preacher unless he violates Malaysian laws, as he holds permanent residency status in the country.

Naik and his organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) , were initially banned in India in 2016 due to allegations of inciting hatred and fostering hostility between Muslims and other religious groups.

In March 2022, the Indian Home Ministry declared the IRF an unlawful association and imposed a five-year ban, citing Naik's controversial remarks that allegedly praised known terrorists.

“Zakir Naik has inspired Muslim youth and terrorists in Indi a and abroad to execute terrorist crimes,” the MHA notification said.

“These activities constitute a form of symbolic yet manifested invasion through the deliberate perpetuation of hate in the community done by IRF and its office bearers. Therefore, the aforesaid material shows that there exists sufficient cause to hold IRF an unlawful association,” the notification further added.