Zelensky Visits Elvorti Enterprise In Kropyvnytskyi
Date
8/20/2024 3:12:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Elvorti, an agricultural engineering company, in Kropyvnytskyi.
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this on facebook .
"Kropyvnytskyi. I visited Elvorti, an agricultural engineering company, and talked to the people who work here," Zelensky said.
Read also: Zelensky
: Ukraine controls 92 settlements in Kursk regio
He thanked all the companies for their jobs and support of people and stressed that this helps to save the country.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Zelensky held a meeting in the Dnipro region to discuss water supply to cities and communities.
MENAFN20082024000193011044ID1108581587
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.