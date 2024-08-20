Zelensky Visits Elvorti Enterprise In Kropyvnytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Elvorti, an agricultural engineering company, in Kropyvnytskyi.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky posted this on .

"Kropyvnytskyi. I visited Elvorti, an agricultural engineering company, and talked to the people who work here," Zelensky said.

He thanked all the companies for their jobs and support of people and stressed that this helps to save the country.

