Midmark RTLS Recognized In 2024 KLAS RTLS Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Breadth of

CareFlow RTLS solutions and services earn overall performance score of 85.9

VERSAILLES, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midmark RTLS, a leading real-time locating system (RTLS) provider focused on clinical workflow solutions and data insights that improve the delivery of care, has been recognized in the KLAS RTLS report:

How Organizations are Broadening Their Use Cases.

Customer experiences with CareFlow RTLS resulted in an overall performance score of 85.9 for Midmark RTLS.

The Midmark RTLS scores outperformed the market average in nearly all categories

The report, published on July 29, 2024, evaluates customer experiences with RTLS vendors and presents case studies from various organizations that have successfully leveraged RTLS technology to enhance their operational outcomes. This recognition underscores Midmark RTLS's commitment to improving care delivery through innovative technology solutions.

Representatives from six healthcare organizations who use Midmark CareFlow RTLS were interviewed for the research report. Their experiences resulted in an overall performance score of 85.9. The Midmark RTLS scores outperformed the market average in nearly all categories, with leadership in several customer experience pillars, including "ease of use," "quality of support," "money's worth" and "would you buy again."

Specifically, a KLAS case study on Memorial Healthcare System noted they are leveraging CareFlow Asset Tracking, Staff Duress and Patient Flow solutions as well as interfaces to multiple systems to improve workflow

efficiency. Memorial indicated they are experiencing positive ROI with improved patient throughput, enhanced staff safety, streamlined asset management and increased cash collections.

With use cases unified under a single, cohesive platform, the breadth of CareFlow RTLS solutions, paired with positive culture and customer service, is evident in the Memorial Health System case study and the overall report findings.

"It's an honor to be recognized by

KLAS, and even more so by our customers. We continue to be their long-term partner, bringing both clinical and local expertise to help scale and strengthen their operations. Their trust in us and our locally based system integrators is invaluable," says Susan Martin, vice president, Midmark RTLS.

To learn more about Midmark RTLS and CareFlow solutions, visit CareFlowRTLS .

About Midmark RTLS

Midmark RTLS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Midmark Corporation, provides healthcare facilities with clinical workflow solutions and data insights using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 1,100 hospitals, clinics and oncology centers have used Midmark RTLS to enhance the patient experience and support the delivery of high-quality care. With solutions for patient flow, staff safety, asset tracking and automated contact tracing, Midmark RTLS helps improve communication and productivity to increase resource utilization and decrease waste. To learn more about Midmark RTLS, our technology, client successes, and how we can assist your facility, visit midmarkRTLS .

About Midmark

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,100 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains ten additional locations in the United States, including three innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in the U.S., India and Italy. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark .

