Plastic Compounding Market Size Expected To Reach USD 139.65 Bn By 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global plastic compounding size is calculated at USD 73.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 139.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic compounding market size was valued at USD 68.20 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 129.99 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways



Asia Pacific dominated the plastic compounding market with the largest revenue share of 45% in 2023.

By source, the fossil-based segment held the largest revenue share 57% in 2023.

By source, the recycled segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By product, the polypropylene (PP) segment has generated more than 31% of revenue share in 2023.

By product, the polyethylene (PE) segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By application, the automotive segment accounted for the biggest revenue share of 26% in 2023. By application, the packaging segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.



How Does the Plastic Industry Grows Across the Globe?

The plastic compounding market is utilized in transforming the original properties of basic compounds and turning them into specialised materials which meet the requirements of different end-users. Along with these qualities, enhancing the plastic compound's heat resistance and electrical conductivity are the leading objectives of the market.

The required safety precautions, the need for flexible packaging and cost-effective availability of material has increased the demand for plastic compound. The utilization of plastic compounds for a wide range of applications increases the demand of the plastic compounding market. Along with customization of specific requirements, improvisation of properties like strength and durability increase the growth rate of the plastic compounding market.

Driver

Lightweight Materials and Supporting Policies: A Plastic Drive

The major diving factor are the lightweight materials utilized in plastic compounding which are efficient in automative, given the reason that it reduces emissions and prioritizes safety regulations. The lightweight plastic compounds are also used in different industries like construction, packaging and electronics wherein its barrier properties, weather-resistant features and electrical conductivity are also the major driving factors and industries that contribute to the plastic compounding market.

The government policies which support the safety manufacturing guidelines and also promote them also drive the market. The policies also impact market growth.

Restraint

Environmental Concern: A Challenge to the Plastic Market

The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the plastic compounding market is environmental concern. The increasing awareness among the public about the harmful side effects and the increasing pressure on companies due to strict regulations are a major hinderance.

Apart from this, production, utilization and disposal of the plastic compounds can cause challenges for the key players and competition from alternatives like biodegradable and sustainable materials are posing threat to the plastic compounding market. Furthermore, the rise in prices due to economic ups and downs can lead to decrease of the market rate.

Technology and AI: Improvisation of the Plastic Compounding Market

When natural resources are combined with plastic, formation of compounded plastic takes place. As a result, to obtain more sustainable and cost-effective options, technology is used to check the compatibility between compounded resources.

AI integration can create new plastic reins by mixing and altering the polymer base. Technological advancement will enhance the properties of plastic like colour, flexibility, heat and weather resistance. Furthermore, it will also improve the electrical conductivity and this will change the protection probability of the product.

The integration of AI has improved the market by researching and developing new barrier designs, so that it can develop more sustainable solutions and can create more durable packaging. In addition, technological advancements have made it easy to analyse the demand of supply chain, detect error in the produced material and give detailed report on environmental stressors which will check the durability of the product. The remarkable innovation in AI technologies will provide multiple opportunities to the leading market players to expand the plastic compounding market.

Opportunity

Advantages: Requirement of Key Players and Less Energy Usage

Plastic is an invincible material for the market key players due to its durability, lightweight and flexibility in colour, shape and size. Less use of energy resources compared to glass, paper and metal and dependence of renewable energies on plastic increases the demand of the plastics compounds and creates opportunities for the market.

The use of plastic material decreases the packaging weight and also saves energy costs by reducing waste material which also leads to advantages of bio-degradable compounds. Different industries like food and beverages, pharmaceutical and chemical increase the plastic opportunity due to its distribution costs, especially the industrial sector due to durable plastic pipes preventing the water leakage.

Asia's Dominance and Projection with Consumer Demand

Asia-Pacific dominated the plastic compounding market in 2023. The growing middle class, investments in infrastructure and steady industrialisation drive the market growth. The rising urbanization and a focus on the sustainable solutions is the goal of the region. Countries like India and China are the leading contributors in the plastic compounding market.

In October 2023, Coca-Cola had announced launch of red bottles in 250 ml and 750 ml which are approved by the US FDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for food-grade recycled material and also crafted from 100% food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The bottles were manufactured by the company's bottling partners who were Moon Beverages Ltd., and SLMG Beverages Ltd.

North America's Position & Technological Advancements

North America is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by technological advancements, demand of plastic in packaging and construction sector with a focus on sustainability. Countries like United States and Canada are leading contributors in the plastic compounding market.

In May 2024, Premix Oy, a Finnish compounder, opened a new official plant which produced electrically conductive (EC) plastic compounds and masterbatches. The company also stated that the electrically conductive polymers plant will produce 45 million pounds per year of polyethylene and polypropylene black masterbatches.

North America has established itself as the mature market with its focus on sustainability and recycling practices. The demand for renewable energy sources and new development in lightweight materials for growing automative sector are the driving factors of the market.

In March 2024, Repsol launched a new lubricant which was a part of its recycled range of sustainable polyolefins has incorporated 60% recycled post-consumer plastic. It was available in five colours and was able to reduce carbon footprint by 25%. The company stated that it will aim to reduce 30% of carbon footprint and produce 10% of its polyolefins as biobased and circular products by 2030.

Recent Developments

Nylon Corporation of America (NYCOA), Company: Nylon Corporation of America (NYCOA), Headquarters: Paterson, USA

In April 2024, NYCOA announced the introduction of NXTamid, a long-chain polyimide designed to replace PA11 and PA12. NXTamid is a new, plasticizer-free, and sustainable material that offers lower moisture absorption and improved dimensional stability compared to its predecessors.



Asahi Kasei, Company: Asahi Kasei , Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan

In April 2024, Asahi Kasei participated in NPE 2024, the largest plastic industry trade show, where the company showcased new technologies including 3D printing filaments and purging compounds. Additionally, Asahi Kasei emphasized its commitment to meeting customer requirements comprehensively, eliminating the need for clients to engage with multiple vendors.



Segmental Insights

By Source

Fossil-based is the dominating segment in the plastic compounding market. It is the dominating source due to its properties which are low cost and abundant resources. It is demand due less carbon emission and less usage of energy resources during manufacturing process, and also due to its sustainable disposal process. In addition, its recycling feature makes it the dominating segment among the market players.

The fastest growing segment is the bio-based source due to its use of carbon-neutral energy for production. The advantage of being compatible with existing recycled materials and being developed into new compounds by upgraded biological procedures is increasing the demand of the segment among the consumers. Its recycling property gives it a circular economy and cost-effective status.

By Product

There are various products used in the plastic compounding market based on their compatibility and application. Among them, polyethylene segment dominate the plastic compounding market. The product is known for its durability and is used in packaging and construction sector. The polypropylene segment is the fastest growing segment in the plastic market due to its cost-effectiveness and usage in wide range of industries. Other products like thermoplastic vulcanizates, thermoplastic polyolefins, polyamide and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are used in compounding process.

