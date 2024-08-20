Israel Retrieves Bodies Of 6 Hostages From Tunnel In Gaza: Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Aug 20 (Xinhua) The bodies of six Israeli hostages were recovered during an overnight operation in the Khan Younis area of Gaza, Israeli officials said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet, Israel's domestic security agency, identified the as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, and Haim Perry, and said their families have been notified.

The statement said the bodies were identified at Israel's National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

The Hostages Families Forum, which represents most of the hostage families, said in a statement that the six were kidnapped alive and killed during their captivity.

"The immediate return of the remaining 109 hostages can only be achieved through a negotiated deal. The Israeli government, with the assistance of mediators, must do everything in its power to finalize the deal currently on the table," the group stated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the "complex operation" was made possible by precise intelligence indicating that the bodies were hidden in Hamas tunnels in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered condolences to the families and vowed that Israel would "continue to make every effort to return all of our hostages -- the living and the deceased."

The operation came as Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediators make another push to broker a deal that would secure a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The hostages were abducted by Hamas fighters during their assault on communities in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Dozens have since been released in deals, but Israeli security officials, speaking to Xinhua on condition of anonymity, said only about 60 of the hostages are believed to be alive.

Israel responded to the attack with a massive onslaught, which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly civilians, and caused widespread destruction across the enclave.