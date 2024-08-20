(MENAFN- PR Newswire) World's first daily news show created, presented and published wholly by Artificial Intelligence.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Era LLC today announced the launch of Blocktalk AI, sponsored by Blockchain Coinvestors Manager LLC . Blocktalk AI is the world's first daily news show created, presented and published 100% by Artificial Intelligence, delivering the latest in blockchain and investing news, powered entirely by advanced AI:



AI agents continuously scan the Internet for blockchain news and insights.

AI studio agents write daily shows bringing you the most current stories. AI podcast hosts ensure you are always in the know.

Each daily show covers a different area of global blockchain-centric news:



Monday: blockchain unicorns and their strategies.

Tuesday: blockchain investment rounds and deals.

Wednesday: digital finance and the future of wealth.

Thursday:

blockchain and crypto legal and regulatory news. Friday: the latest breakthroughs in blockchain innovation.

About Blocktalk AI



Accurate and objective blockchain news without human bias, offering a clear perspective on the latest developments that are shaping global innovation in the Internet of Value.

15 minutes a day, gets you all the world's blockchain news.

About Sponsors Blockchain Coinvestors



Blockchain Coinvestors is the best way to invest in blockchain businesses. Our vision is that digital monies, commodities, and assets are inevitable and all of the world's financial infrastructure must be upgraded. Our mission is to provide broad coverage of early stage blockchain investments and access to emerging blockchain unicorns. Blockchain Coinvestors' investment strategies are now in their 10th year and are backed by 400+ investors globally. To date we have invested in 40+ pure play blockchain venture capital funds in the Americas, Asia, and Europe and in a combined portfolio of 1250+ blockchain companies and projects including 95+ blockchain unicorns. Blockchain Coinvestors' first fund of funds ranks in the top decile amongst all funds in its category on both Pitchbook and Preqin. Headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in London, New York, Grand Cayman, Zug and Zurich, the alternative investment management firm was co-founded by Alison Davis and Matthew Le Merle.

