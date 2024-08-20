POWR Launches Online HIPAA-Compliant Forms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

POWR, a global provider of no-code website conversion tools, has announced the launch of new customizable HIPAA-compliant forms available to all entities in the US.

The hallmark of the Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, is ensuring the safe and secure storage of protected health information (PHI), a 1996 law in the United States.

POWR has been a provider of fully customizable forms since 2014, with over 12,000,000 installs in over 200 countries, but HIPAA-compliant forms have only become a reality today.

"I am so excited we have officially launched HIPAA forms," said Josh May, co-founder and CEO at POWR. "After hundreds of research calls and user feedback, the message was clear that an affordable no-code HIPAA-compliant form was a necessity for small medical practices and business owners in the health & wellness space. Who better to tackle that need than us?"

POWR HIPAA forms make it easy for doctors, clinicians, therapists, dentists, or any other company that stores protected health information (PHI) to create forms in minutes to capture the information necessary to run their business. Some of the form templates now available include patient consent, intake, medical screening, health evaluation, medical history, release of information, and feedback survey, among many others, with plans to release 80 more templates in the coming months.

Senior Product Engineer Brent Gummow adds, "Collecting health information online has become a necessity in today's post-COVID world." He continues, "These forms are made, so even the smallest acupuncturists, chiropractors, and nursing homes can create, edit, and install their own forms without needing to call someone like me."

Debuting these safe and secure online forms for the medical community today continues POWR's commitment to providing any small business with affordable, customizable, easy-to-use solutions to help them grow online.

See all of the online HIPAA form templates offered by POWR at .

