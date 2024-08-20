US economic data points to lower inflation, labor market stability

(MENAFN) Recent economic data from the past week has painted a clear picture of the current U.S. economic landscape: inflation is showing signs of easing, the market remains stable though not as robust as previously, and fears of an imminent recession are subsiding. This sets the stage for a critical period for policymakers at the Federal Reserve. According to a business news channel, this period will commence with the Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming next week, continue through the first week of September with a pivotal jobs report, and extend to further crucial economic data leading up to the Fed's policy meeting scheduled for September 17-18.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to deliver a significant speech at the Jackson Hole conference next Friday, where he will likely outline a tentative strategy for the Fed's future actions. This strategy will be crafted with considerable flexibility to avoid repeating past errors, particularly those made during the early stages of the inflation surge. Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, notes that while the Fed's previous mistake was underestimating inflation as "transitory," it is now focused on not repeating that error in its current policy approach.



Despite the general improvement, there are areas of concern. Consumer price increases have moderated to their slowest pace in over three years, wholesale prices saw minimal rise in July, and spending remains more resilient than anticipated. Layoffs have decreased to their long-term average following a brief spike. However, the housing sector is struggling, with project starts dropping to a four-year low in July. Additionally, wages have risen, but only marginally faster than inflation, and import data reveal that the annual rate of price increases remains at its highest since December 2022, though still relatively low at 1.6 percent.



