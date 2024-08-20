PBOC injects liquidity into banking system through reverse buybacks

(MENAFN) On Monday, the People's of China (PBOC) conducted reverse repurchase operations totaling 52.1 billion yuan, which is approximately 7.3 billion U.S. dollars. This operation was executed at an interest rate of 1.7 percent. The move is part of the central bank's ongoing efforts to ensure that the system remains adequately liquid. By engaging in these reverse repos, the PBOC aims to stabilize the financial environment and provide a buffer against potential liquidity shortages.



Reverse repurchase agreements involve the central bank purchasing securities from commercial banks through a bidding process. The agreement includes a provision for the central bank to resell these securities to the banks at a later date. This process is designed to temporarily increase the availability of funds in the banking system, thereby supporting short-term liquidity needs and contributing to financial stability.



The PBOC's intervention highlights its commitment to managing the liquidity of the banking sector effectively. As noted by a Chinese news agency, maintaining a reasonable and ample liquidity level is crucial for ensuring smooth financial operations and fostering a stable economic environment. This operation is part of the central bank's broader strategy to manage monetary policy and mitigate potential disruptions in the financial system.



