Bi-Rite Market Polk Street: A Freshly Arrived Destination For Community, Sustainability, And Simply Delicious Food

Bi-Rite Family of Businesses , a Certified B Corporation on a mission of Creating Community Through Food®, is excited to announce the opening of Bi-Rite Polk Street on August 29, 2024 . After months of extensive renovation, the store marks Bi-Rite's third neighborhood grocery store, deepening its commitment to the vibrant San Francisco community.

San Francisco's Bi-Rite Market on Polk Street is set to welcome guests starting August 29, 2024, with exciting opening weekend festivities and surprises continuing throughout September.

A Dream Realized: Expanding Bi-Rite's Commitment to Community

Initially announced in October 2022, the transformation of the former Real Foods. Co. location at 2140 Polk Street has been a labor of love and dedication. The project's scope expanded significantly, reflecting Bi-Rite's desire to create a space that truly serves the community. The result is a Market that honors the legacy of Real Foods Co. founders Kimball and Jane Allen and introduces a refreshed, vibrant destination where guests can enjoy the most delicious, nourishing food from socially responsible farmers, ranchers, and makers.

"Our vision was never just to open another store," shared Sam Mogannam, founding partner of Bi-Rite Family of Businesses. "We wanted to create a space that reflects the neighborhood's soul, where people can gather, discover, and delight in the food they love. And where we can build community together for generations to come."

A Guest Experience Rooted in Love and Purpose

The guest experience at Bi-Rite Market Polk Street reflects the company's core values of love, passion, and integrity, featuring carefully curated local and direct-sourced products, incredible housemade meals, desserts, and pints of Bi-Rite Creamery ice cream. These offerings champion the sustainable, good food culture that Bi-Rite has been advocating for throughout its 27+ year history. And every item is backed by Bi-Rite's Certified Delicious brand promise, a commitment that everything sold will be delicious, or the team will make it right.



Bi-Rite Market Polk Street is led by a seasoned team of long-tenured staff passionate about delivering meaningful hospitality experiences. General Manager Steffan Morin, a 17-year Bi-Rite veteran, and Assistant General Manager Skyler Warren, with 11 years of experience, head up a dynamic team that blends the expertise of trusted Bi-Rite staff from other Markets with the fresh perspective of over 60 new hires. This expansion has ultimately created 75 new jobs in San Francisco.



Freshly Arrived, Simply Delicious Opening Festivities

To celebrate the opening, Bi-Rite Market Polk Street invites guests to a series of activities throughout the opening weekend and throughout the first month.

Opening Weekend: Saturday, August 31 & Sunday, September 1

During opening weekend, guests will be able to experience the new space, enjoy gifts with purchase, and take advantage of special deals, all while helping give back. Three percent of all Market sales will be donated to Bi-Rite's longtime community partner, Project Open Hand, which serves nutritious meals and healthy groceries with love to more than 200 people daily through its San Francisco Grocery Center.

The weekend celebration will also include live music from local musicians from 4-6pm each day, creating a festive, memorable atmosphere.

Monthlong Celebrations: Every Weekend in September

Continuing the excitement, Bi-Rite Market Polk Street is introducing Saturday Songs on Polk, hosting local musicians from 4-6pm every Saturday throughout the month. Special promotions, local producer tastings, and surprises will also continue.

The Bi-Rite team is excited to welcome guests to the new Polk Street location at 2140 Polk Street, between Broadway and Vallejo, from 8am-9pm daily. To learn more about the Bi-Rite Family of Businesses, visit biritemarket, sign up for the email newsletter , or follow on Instagram .

About Bi-Rite Family of Businesses

Bi-Rite has been a San Francisco institution for over 80 years. Since 1998, second-generation owner Sam Mogannam has led us on a mission of Creating Community Through Food®, and

we've grown to include three neighborhood Markets, a renowned Creamery, a creative Catering company, and a small farm. The Bi-Rite family also includes 18 Reasons, a nonprofit community cooking school. Bi-Rite is proud to be a San Francisco Legacy Business and a Certified B Corp. To learn more, visit biritemarket.

