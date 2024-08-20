Alliance Background Appoints Brittany Bollinger Boyle As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Alliance Background, a leading background screening provider, is thrilled to announce the of Brittany Bollinger Boyle to Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of quality background screening solutions for employers and non-profit volunteer organizations, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Brittany Bollinger Boyle to Chief Executive Officer (CEO).Since founding the company in 2018, Mrs. Boyle has served as President, driving Alliance Background to new heights. Under her leadership, the company recently secured the #1 overall ranking in HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders, as well as the top spot in Quality of Service. This promotion marks a natural progression in the company's growth and success.Brittany's journey in the background screening industry began at an early age when she attended the inaugural National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) conference. This early exposure ignited a passion for the field and provided her with a deep understanding of its evolution.Over the past 15 years, Brittany has excelled in various roles spanning Operations, Verifications, Criminal Research, Compliance, and Sales within leading industry firms. Her dedication and expertise have not gone unnoticed, earning her the honor of being the youngest board member appointed to the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). At PBSA, she has held significant roles, including Co-Chair of the Marketing Subcommittee and Chair of the Membership Relations and Retention Committee.Mrs. Brittany Boyle, CEO of Alliance Background, stated,“I am laser-focused on the strategic velocity of our brand and providing the leadership to push Alliance Background to the leading edge of culture and innovation, creating a true 'Gold Standard' in the Background Screening Industry.”Brittany will continue to bring visionary leadership and strategic insight to support the company's growth. She emphasized,“I believe our job as leaders is to help every employee accomplish their goals. By investing in employees, they will invest in you. I take the responsibility to provide the tools, support, accountability, and encouragement to develop employees very seriously; it's a core value of who we are as a company. It's our secret sauce.”About Alliance Background, LLC:As a premier provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC offers comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. With a commitment to delivering personalized, enterprise-level solutions, Alliance Background leverages decades of experience to ensure unparalleled service and support for its clients.

