Pivot Energy Receives Two Notable Renewable Industry Leadership Awards

Angie Burke receiving her Agrivoltaics Champion of the Year Award

Solar Power World's Top Solar Contractor in 2024 and North American Agrivoltaics 2024 Champion of the Year

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pivot , a leading, national energy provider and independent power producer, is pleased to announce that it has received two prestigious renewable energy awards. Pivot was named a 2024 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World and the company's Director of Operations & Maintenance, Angie Burke, received the North American Agrivoltaics 2024 Champion of the Year Award .Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power WordPivot's inclusion as a Top Solar Contractor is a testament to its fierce dedication to expediting the clean energy transition towards a more decentralized and equitable future. The company installed 75 solar projects in 2023, producing more than 5.2 million kilowatt hours annually. These systems provide an array of commercial and organization clients with carbon reduction solutions that are the equivalent of not burning approximately 4 million pounds of coal.“Solar projects in every market - residential to utility-scale - are getting bigger and oftentimes more complicated in scope, financing, and permitting. That's why it's all the more impressive when so many top installation companies have banner years,” said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World.“The Top Solar Contractors List is a great gauge for how strong individual companies are in their local markets.”North American Agrivoltaics Champion of the Year AwardIn addition to receiving the Top Solar Contractor award, Pivot's Director of Operations & Maintenance, Angie Burke, was honored as the North American Agrivoltaic's Champion of the Year. Angie's leadership, dedication, and expertise have helped advance Pivot's industry leadership in agrivoltaic projects, the practice of maximizing both solar energy production and agricultural production, on the land where Pivot develops community solar projects. This includes sheep grazing, regenerative agriculture, preserving soil health, planting native pollinator plants, water conserving irrigation systems, and more. Pivot has the most grazed sites of any developer. The company developed more than 30 sites using agrivoltaics in 2023 alone, fast-tracking its commitment to build agrivoltaic projects.“I am thrilled to be seen as a pioneer and champion in this space and extremely grateful to receive this award for implementing creative solutions that cultivate dual harvests on Pivot Energy's project sites,” said Angie Burke, Director of Operations & Maintenance, Pivot Energy.“This award is important to me because I deeply believe in Pivot's dual-use portfolio, and am proud of its commitment to land stewardship, respecting and strengthening the agricultural heritage of the communities in which we operate."About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.

