KTR Hits Back At Revanth Reddy As Politics Over Statue Takes Ugly Turn

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) The over the statue in Telangana took an ugly turn with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao hitting back at Chief A. Revanth Reddy after the latter's scathing attack over the issue related to the installation of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statue in front of the state Secretariat.

After Revanth Reddy launched a bitter attack on Rama Rao for threatening to remove the statue once BRS returns to power, the BRS leader reiterated that the party would clear the "trash" the day it is back in power.

"Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar secretariat the very same day we are back in office. Can't expect a Delhi Ghulam like you to ever understand self-respect & pride of Telangana," Rama Rao posted on social media platform X.

"Using filthy language in front of school children shows your lousy thinking & uncouth upbringing. Wish you speedy healing from your mental sickness," said KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

Earlier, the Chief Minister slammed KTR and his father K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) with some harsh words.

Addressing a gathering at Rajiv Gandhi's statue at Punjagutta in the city on his birth anniversary, Revanth Reddy dared BRS leaders to touch Rajiv Gandhi's statue.

He defended the installation of the former Prime Minister's statue in front of the Secretariat and next to the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial, saying a leader who laid down their life for the country deserved this honour.

Alleging that KTR wants to install a statue of his father KCR, the Chief Minister remarked, "There is no place at the secretariat for the drunkards and thieves who looted Telangana in the name of statehood movement."

On KTR's argument that the previous BRS government had earmarked the place in front of the Secretariat for installing the statue of Telangana Talli, Revanth Reddy asked why the BRS failed to erect the Telangana Talli statue for 10 years.

The Chief Minister announced that the Telangana Talli statue will be unveiled in the Secretariat on December 9, which is the birthday of Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, BRS leader and former minister S. Niranjan Reddy has condemned the Chief Minister's remarks against KCR. He said that Revanth Reddy, who trained guns on Telangana activists and was "caught" in a cash-for-vote scam while trying to "destabilise" the Telangana government, knew nothing about Telangana identity and self-respect.

"Revanth Reddy became chief minister in a lucky lottery and that's why he does not know the dignity of the post," said Niranjan Reddy.