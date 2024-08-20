Nicaragua Slaps Brazil With Chamber Closure Amid Civil Liberties Crackdown

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a striking move, the Nicaraguan under Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo closed 1,500 non-profit organizations, including the Brazil-Nicaragua Chamber of Commerce.



This extensive shutdown occurred under laws imposed last year that intensified state control over NGOs. These laws demand strict compliance under the threat of asset seizure.



Among the wide range of groups affected, notable are those with religious affiliations and historical ties to the Sandinista movement. This reflects the government's broad reach.



The crackdown extended to international connections, as seen in the strained diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and Brazil. This tension culminated in the mutual expulsion of ambassadors.



The economic ties between the two nations underscore the geopolitical implications, with a trade imbalance heavily favoring Brazil.







In 2023, Brazil exported $173 million worth of goods, mainly corn, to Nicaragua, while imports from Nicaragua were a minimal $4.8 million.



This action signals a consolidation of power by Murillo, who has increasingly taken the helm of key governmental decisions.



The closure of these organizations is not just an internal matter but a clear sign of the government's growing mistrust of any form of opposition or autonomy within civil society.



This suggests a future where governmental approval is mandatory for all NGO activities. This tightening grip raises alarms about the suppression of freedom and the shrinking space for any dissenting voices in Nicaragua.



In short, it poses serious questions about the future of civil liberties and international relations in the region.

MENAFN20082024007421016031ID1108579392