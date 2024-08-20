B4B Payments To Showcase Innovative Business Payment Solutions At Fintech South

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Fintechs and Software Providers with Seamless Integration, Scalability, and Accelerated Entry

- Kieran Draper, CEO of North AmericaBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B4B Payments, a Circle Group company and trusted provider of expense management and corporate card issuing will showcase its robust payments platform at the upcoming Fintech South conference, which will be hosted by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) on August 27 – 28 in Atlanta, GA.Fintechs, Software as a Service (SaaS) providers, and companies seeking a better way to manage disbursements are invited to explore B4B Payments' cutting-edge business payments platform and attend live demos at the event.Demos will be held at B4B Payments' Booth ( #15 ):. Tuesday, August 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Wednesday, August 28 at 10:30 a.m. EDTB4B Payments' platform offers unparalleled ease of integration, allowing companies to scale and accelerate their market entry effortlessly. Demonstrations will highlight the platform's comprehensive card issuing, funds loading, automation, and money movement capabilities, showcasing how these features can be integrated into existing systems to enhance operational efficiency.B4B Payments' team members will be available to answer questions and discuss the platform's robust APIs, real-world use cases, and the unique benefits it offers fintechs and SaaS providers. Attendees will learn how to leverage B4B Payments' solutions to deliver cost-efficient, multi-currency payments to streamline their business operations across markets.With over 18 years of experience in delivering secure payment solutions across the UK and Europe, B4B Payments has been a leader in enabling businesses to manage corporate expenses, payouts, and rewards. Since expanding into the US, the company has continued to support companies in driving innovation in corporate payments through flexible solutions, including physical and virtual prepaid cards, dynamic controls, and detailed reporting."Our mission is to empower fintechs, technology solution providers, and finance leaders with tools they need to deliver highly efficient corporate payments, which are ubiquitous across industries," said Kieran Draper, CEO of North America. "At Fintech South, we look forward to engaging with other innovative companies and discussing how our platform can help companies move faster, scale confidently, and unlock new revenue streams by offering faster, more cost-effective cashless transactions."B4B Payments also provides US companies with a strategic advantage when entering the UK and European markets by offering BIN Sponsorship and turnkey card, FX, and payment solutions in those regions. This service simplifies the path to regulatory compliance and accelerates market entry, enabling companies to expand their global footprint with confidence.About B4B Payments : B4B Payments, part of the Banking Circle Group, specializes in delivering innovative payment solutions to businesses, fintechs, and software providers. With a strong presence in the UK, Europe, and the US, B4B Payments continues to lead the way in transforming corporate payments, providing secure, scalable, and efficient solutions for the modern business landscape.

Brent Watters

B4B Payments

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn