The 8Th Xiaoliangshan Torch Festival Held

LESHAN, SICHUAN, CHINA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of August 18, the 2024 China Leshan , Mabian Yi Ethnic Style Carnival and the 8th Xiaoliangshan Torch Festival Gala were held, bringing a feast of light and passion to visitors from all over the world and local residents, showcasing the unique Yi ethnic style and cultural charm.At the event, joyful filled the air and festive atmosphere. People gathered around the roaring bonfire, holding hands and merrily dancing the Dati, a traditional Yi ethnic dance. The dancers,dressed in splendid Yi costums, moved in grace, fully displaying the passion and vitality of Yi people.The Torch Festival is one of the grandest traditional festivals of the Yi ethnic group, with a long history, profound cultural roots, rich spiritual significance. Passed down through generations, it has retained its vitality for centuries and is often referred to as the "Carnival of the East".During the Xiaoliangshan Torch Festival, other activities such as the finals of the "Menghuo Dasi"(Yi dialect, means the young male god in Mabian) wrestling competition, embroidery display, and "Border Town Carnival" were also held.

