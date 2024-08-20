CPI-M Leader Sitaram Yechury Admitted To Delhi AIIMS. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sitaram Yechury, the CPI-M General Secretary was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi on Monday, reported ANI.

“He had gone for a checkup, and was admitted due to pneumonia,” PTI quoted a source from the CPI-M as saying. Initially, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was admitted to the Emergency ward , subsequently he was moved to the ICU, PTI reported citing hospital sources.

The source further noted that he was undergoing treatment and he is fine. "There is nothing serious, he has been admitted due to pneumonia," the CPI-M source said. According to reports, Sitaram Yechury had recently undergone a cataract surgery.

The 72-year-old CPI-M leader is known for continuing the coalition-building legacy of former general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet.

In collaboration with P Chidambaram, Sitaram Yechury drafted the common minimum programme for the United Front government in 1996. In 2004, he played a key role in the coalition-building efforts during the formation of the United Progressive Alliance government . In 1975, Sitaram Yechury became a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a year after he joined the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

He was arrested during the Emergency while he was still a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He took charge as the president of the JNU Students' Union three times between 1977 and 1988. The CPI-M leader in collaboration with Prakash Karat is believed to have played a key role in establishing a strong leftist presence at JNU.

He launched a scathing at on the Union government on Sunday. In a post on social media platform X. he said,“Modi led ND alliance govt's decision to induct 45 lateral entry officers of the rank of Jt. secys/ Directors/ Dy. Secys across 24 ministries is a clear attempt to infiltrate RSS personnel to further its agenda to subvert our Constitutional Scheme.”