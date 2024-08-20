Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch And Timings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) It's a bustling Tuesday with various live soccer matches across Brazil, America, Europe, featuring top international clubs.



It's time to check out where Today's Live Games on TV (08/20) and on major internet streaming services will be broadcast.



The schedule highlights include the playoffs, and key matches in the Libertadores and South American Cup.



Additionally, there's Brazil's Serie B and more. Below, find the timings and channels broadcasting these matches!







Check out the timings and where to watch today's live games on TV (08/20)!







3:00 PM – Botafogo x Grêmio – Brazilian Under-17 Championship -

Channels: Sportv 2



4:00 PM – Lille x Slavia Praha – UEFA Champions League (Playoff first leg) - Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX



4:00 PM – Bodo/Glimt x Red Star Belgrade – UEFA Champions League (Playoff first leg) - Channels: Space and MAX



4:00 PM – Dinamo Zagreb x Qarabag – UEFA Champions League (Playoff first leg) - Channels: MAX



7:00 PM – Fluminense x Grêmio – CONMEBOL Libertadores (Round of 16 second leg) - Channels: ESPN and Disney+



7:00 PM – Racing x Huachipato – CONMEBOL South American Cup (Round of 16 second leg) - Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+



7:00 PM – Novorizontino x Ituano – Brazilian Serie B - Channels: Sportv and Premiere



7:00 PM – Fortaleza x Ribeirópolis – Brazilian Futsal Championship (Round of 16 second leg) - Channels: NSports, Youtube/@NSPORTS_OFICIAL, and Youtube/@CBFSTV



8:00 PM – Santo André x Joinville – Futsal League - Channels: Youtube/@LNFoficial



9:00 PM – Amazonas x Ponte Preta – Brazilian Serie B - Channels: TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



9:00 PM – Real Estelí x Deportivo Saprissa – Central American Cup - Channels: Disney+



9:30 PM – Atlético-MG x San Lorenzo – CONMEBOL Libertadores (Round of 16 second leg) - Channels: Paramount+



9:30 PM – Junior Barranquilla x Colo-Colo – CONMEBOL Libertadores (Round of 16 second leg) - Channels: Paramount+



9:30 PM – Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino – CONMEBOL South American Cup (Round of 16 second leg) - Channels: SBT, ESPN, and Disney+



9:30 PM – Operário Ferroviário x Vila Nova – Brazilian Serie B - Channels: Sportv and Premiere

11:00 PM – Alianza FC x Alajuelense – Central American Cup - Channels: Disney+



All matches broadcast live to Brazil are listed with Brasília's national time, and both the time and channel may be subject to change without prior notice by the game's organizers or the TV broadcaster.Tuesday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch and Timings