EOS Helps Manufacturer Atlas Copco Cut Costs By 30%, Lead Times By 90% And Win New Business With The EOS P 396 Solution

Atlas Copco pivots to in-house additive manufacturing, achieving ROI in just 18 months, with EOS and Additive Minds, describing it as“transformative for us”

- Jason Edwards, Technical Manager at Atlas CopcoKRAILLING, GERMANY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EOS , a leading supplier of industrial 3D printing solutions, has today announced the successes of its project with customer Atlas Copco . By transitioning to in-house polymer-based Additive Manufacturing (AM) with EOS technology, Atlas Copco has cut production costs by 30% and lead times by 92%. This brought AM serial production of component manufacture in-house, shortened its supply chain and lowered its environmental impact.Atlas Copco is a global leader in providing innovative technology, products, and solutions to many industries, including automotive, where it designs and produces over 70 types of self-piercing rivets, associated tooling and equipment for a range of automotive manufacturers. 18 months ago Atlas Copco began a sprint project to revolutionize its production and take advantage of new market opportunities in fields such as electric vehicles, by bringing 3D printing in-house. Atlas Copco wanted to insource additive manufacturing to become more agile, and reduce lead times for customers, seeing a move to AM as key to success.“We wanted tighter control over our manufacturing that would lead to shorter lead times, lower costs, and the ability to rapidly prototype new products,” said Jason Edwards, Technical Manager at Atlas Copco.“Working with EOS and Additive Minds has given us a turnkey solution, and helped us adapt our processes such that we are now in serial production with several components, are rapidly prototyping hundreds more, and achieved ROI in just 18 months.”Making the transition to AMEOS and Additive Minds were selected early for the project and worked closely with Atlas Copco's team to provide a full solution beyond the physical machine, including cost per part analysis and data preparation. Consultation was provided on the best machine and workflows to support Atlas Copco's current and future needs, including powder selection, colouring, design transfer and post-processing techniques. EOS partner network gives customer access to certified partners that can support specialist aspects of their production lifecycle. Training programs were also developed for all staff, as well as assisting with the transition and ramp-up to full polymer-based AM serial production.AM zero to heroAt its core Atlas Copco needed a 3D printer that would ensure reliable and repeatable high quality part production. The EOS P 396 mid-size 3D printer , a machine known for its flexibility, excellent mechanical properties and dimensional accuracy. With support for 14 materials and 26 parameter sets, it will support Atlas production today and new product designs far into the future. This was combined with a DyeMansion DM60 coloring solution, selected through the EOS partner network, which allows powder material to be colored for certain products. This would be used to highlight, for example, where certain safety equipment should be used by operators on automotive production lines.Fewer third party parts and more agile productionThe move to in-house 3D printing has meant Atlas Copco needs fewer third party components and is no longer constrained by supply chain lead-times and transport delays. This has cut Atlas Copco lead times from 6-12 weeks, down to 3-4 days (a 92% reduction), as well as reduced its environmental impact, as less transport is required to produce and deliver final components. It can also more precisely control production schedules, becoming more flexible and agile in helping customers with unplanned orders and urgent turnaround requirements.Production costs down 30%AM serial production has made component production faster by reducing the supply chain, person-hours involved, and eliminating retooling delays. Atlas Copco has also cut waste from approximately 7% to near zero, due to the component accuracy and reliability, possible with the EOS P 396, something that could not be achieved with its previous traditional manufacturing methods.All in, this has reduced production costs by 30%, helping Atlas Copco to be more competitive and invest more time in new product innovations.Rapid product design and prototypingAtlas Copco is now using an iterative prototyping process to transition its product inventory, whilst also developing new products, with a design freedom it has not experienced before. The team have weekly meetings to discuss design changes that can then move immediately to printed prototypes for testing. AM is also helping the team simplify products. One example is a spool carrier, which was previously a casting that had to be machined and assembled. The new design is now a single printed component, considerably lighter, and costs less to manufacture.A winning partnership, winning new contractsEOS and Additive Minds have spent decades refining the processes that de-risk the transition to additive manufacturing for companies. Through cost-analysis, product design support, training and deep experience across manufacturing in a wide range of vertical markets, EOS makes it possible for companies to free themselves from the shackles of traditional manufacturing methods.Nathan Rawlings, Sales Manager at EOS UK, said:“This project shows how important the trust and collaboration is between all parties if a company is to embark on such a dramatic change to its core manufacturing business. No company should feel that it cannot transition to AM, and EOS helps organizations to make sure it is a success through strong communication, cooperation and a unified team spirit.”Jason Edwards concluded:“AM has been transformative for us. We're winning new contracts across the globe because we can supply directly, at lower cost and with short lead times. In EOS, we have a partner that has supported us throughout our transition, offers us rapid support, and continues to advise us on designing components to achieve the best result with our 3D printer.”About EOSEOS provides responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technologies to organizations around the world. Since 1989, EOS has shaped the future of manufacturing by enabling its customers to innovate and differentiate through expert guidance, technology, and services, leveraging its end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) industry partnerships. From strategy to education to production, EOS is the leading global partner for both metal and polymer AM solutions, accelerating time-to-market for its customers through high-quality production efficiencies and sustainable solutions. For more information visit eosAbout Atlas CopcoAtlas Copco is the home of industrial ideas. Our innovative products, solutions, and services are demanded by every type of industry. They enable everything from safe medical treatment to the production of renewable energy - improving the everyday lives of people everywhere.As part of the Atlas Copco Group, Atlas Copco IAS UK Limited, based in Deeside, is a market leader in Self Pierce Riveting; a rivet-based method for joining materials that has revolutionised automotive joining, allowing vehicle manufacturers to easily join aluminium or mixed materials without welding and without predrilling holes.

