(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The National (DNC) commenced in Chicago with a focus on promoting presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, while celebrating the achievements of President Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris made a brief but impactful appearance, expressing gratitude to for his service to the US, who was initially expected to be the nominated for a second term, but internal party debates led to his withdrawal from the presidential race, endorsing his Vice President instead. The list of speakers on the first night included prominent party figures, most notably the first lady and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, she commended President Biden's leadership, stressing that while progress is possible, and requires persistent effort.

Clinton praised Harris for her qualifications, describing her as someone who has the character, experience, and vision to lead the US forward, and expressed confidence in Harris.

Other key speakers included Representative James Clyburn, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as president of the United Automobile Workers Shawn Fain, a significant supporter of Harris.

Another prominent figure who spoke during the first night was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known for her opposition to the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza.

She said that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was working "tirelessly" for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Thousands of Pro-Palestine protestors who were furious over the Biden administration's support for the Israeli occupation, organized massive demonstrations to try to pressure Harris to change US policy toward the occupation of Palestine and adopt a bolder approach than Joe Biden's.

President Joe Biden said there was no place for political violence in the US and called on supporters of the Democratic Party to support presidential candidate Kamala Harris in leading the US and preserving its democracy.

Biden touted the achievements of his administration, including significant improvements in healthcare access and infrastructure, and highlighted his administration's success in reducing social disparities.

On her part, Kamala Harris, expressed deep appreciation for President Biden's historic leadership and urged Americans to unite as a nation to move forward, emphasizing a shared vision for the country's future. (end) amm

