Domestic Air Traffic In India Soars In July

New Delhi: Indian domestic carried over 1.29 crore in July 2024, reflecting a significant increase of 7.3pc from the same period last year, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) on Monday (August 19).



Despite this year-on-year growth, the passenger count in July was slightly lower compared to June 2024, when airlines transported 1.32 crore passengers.

IndiGo continued to dominate the domestic aviation sector, with its share rising to 62pc in July. In contrast, Air India saw a decrease in market share to 14.3pc. Vistara's share increased to 10pc, while AIX Connect and SpiceJet experienced declines, with their shares falling to 4.5pc and 3.1pc, respectively. Additionally, Akasa Air and Alliance Air saw reductions in their market shares, dropping to 4.7pc and 0.9pc, respectively.

The DGCA's data also highlighted the overall performance for the first seven months of 2024. Domestic airlines have carried 923.35 lakh passengers from January to July 2024, up from 881.94 lakh during the same period last year, marking a growth of 4.70pc year-on-year and a 7.33pc increase in July alone.

July also saw 1,114 passengers being denied boarding, with airlines compensating them with ₹112.71 lakh. Additionally, 1,54,770 passengers were affected by flight cancellations, with airlines spending ₹110.59 lakh on compensation and facilities. Flight delays impacted 3,20,302 passengers, leading to a substantial expenditure of ₹341.05 lakh by airlines for facilitation.

The cancellation rate for July was recorded at 1.90pc, and the DGCA received 1,097 passenger-related complaints, translating to approximately 0.84 complaints per 10,000 passengers carried.

