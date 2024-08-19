(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bluetree Proudly Announces the Integration of the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser Into Two Local, South Reno, Practices

- Bluetree DentalRENO, NEVADA, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bluetree Dental Integrates the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser for Elevated Patient Care Solea enables dental visits that are reliably free of the needle and sound of the drill.Bluetree Dental proudly announces the integration of the Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser (Convergent Dental) into two local pediatric practices, My Kid's Smile - South Reno and Dentistry for Kids - South Reno! Solea is an advanced dental laser technology that helps take the drill, needle, noise, and pain out of dental visits. Solea can accommodate patients of all ages and procedures of all kinds- in many cases, without the need foranesthetic.“We decided to add the Solea laser to our practice because it significantly enhances the patient experience, especially for children who may feel anxious about dental visits,” says Dr. Gookin, Pediatric Dentist at My Kid's Smile - South.“With Solea, we can perform treatments quickly and painlessly, which helps our young patients feel more comfortable and at ease.”Solea's unique wavelength enables fast, precise, and gentle cutting of teeth and gums. Dental procedures, from simple cavities to complex surgeries, can be completed pain-free and blood-free, often eliminating the need for anesthesia and sutures. Additionally, Solea can reduce treatment times as practitioners no longer need to wait for anesthetics to take effect or manage bleeding during procedures. Consequently, patients can often have all their dental needs addressed in a single visit, allowing them to swiftly return to work, home, or school.For more information on Solea or other services offered, call My Kid's Smile - South at 775-409-4603 ( ) or Dentistry for Kids at 775-823-9677 ( )About Bluetree DentalBased in Reno, NV, Bluetree Dental is a leading Dental Service Organization serving 60 owned locations across the western United States. Our practices offer a comprehensive range of dental services, including pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, general dentistry, dental anesthesia, and oral surgery. We are dedicated to providing high-quality care and exceptional patient experiences at every visit. For more information, visit .About SoleaThe Solea® All-Tissue Dental Laser from Convergent Dental is the only CO2 laser to be clearedby the FDA for all-tissue indications. It delivers an anesthesia-free, blood-free, suture-freeexperience that dentists and patients can rely on. Solea® enables dentists to elevate theirpractices through improved efficiency, patient experience, clinical effectiveness, and proceduralexpansion.

