BTC Creates The First Gold-Related Edutainment Experience In Cooperation With Kidzania

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) At a remarkable celebration, BTC collaborated with KidZania Cairo to introduce their miniature minting factory, offering a captivating new experience for children.

The two entities joined hands to create the first-ever edutainment experience focused on bullion manufacturing. Designed for children and teenagers aged 4 to 16, this initiative aims to raise awareness about Egypt's rich heritage and pioneering role in the among younger generations.

Within just a few months, BTC & KidZania brought together their expertise to successfully create and produce a miniature version of BTC's minting factory, allowing city visitors to explore various stages of gold bullion production. These stages include shaping, pressing, and stamping gold which provide an innovative experience that educates future generations about Egypt's gold industry.

“At BTC, we are committed to the strategic mission of raising our customers' awareness about the gold industry.“Commenting on this collaboration, Hassan Nassar, CEO of BTC, states.

“This partnership is of great significance to us, as it allows us to actively engage with the younger generations, whom we see as the bright future of this industry and the economy,” Nassar added.

BTC stands as a pioneer in the gold and precious metals industry with an experience exceeding 88 years, and the first specialized company in manufacturing and producing gold and silver. Today, BTC is expanding in different regions by delivering high-end quality products with exceptional standards and designs. With a wide network of authorized distributors across all of Egypt, BTC currently aims to strengthen its presence in the Arab region, particularly in the Gulf countries.