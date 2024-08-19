Mauritania Restores Vegetation Via Aerial Seeding
8/19/2024 2:37:50 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Mauritania conducted earlier this month its 2024 national aerial seeding campaign, which aims to restore vegetation cover, stabilize sand dunes and sustainably protect lands, state news agency AMI reported.
Officials attending this year's campaign launch explained that deserts and barren soils occupy most of the country's surface area, and forests and other wood resources decreased so much that if nothing is done now, this situation risks becoming irreversible.
Aerial seeding is a technique of sowing seeds by spraying them through aircraft. The Arab country has conduct it for some years now, reaping good results
Joint effort
in Mauritania
The five-day operation was launched on August 8 at the headquarters of the Air Force General Staff Command at Nouakchott Oumtounsi International Airport. It is organized in collaboration between the Ministries of Environment and Sustainable Development, Defense, and the Air Force General Staff Command.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
©John Wessels/AFP
